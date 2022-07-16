Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.76. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of HIG opened at $62.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.98. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.90.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.10. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $3,435,305.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,129 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,482.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $3,435,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,482.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 14,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $1,076,533.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,087 shares of company stock worth $7,966,960. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.