Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Boosted by Analyst

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for East West Bancorp in a report released on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.86. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $7.17 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.35 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.
East West Bancorp Price Performance
East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 37.4% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 5.8% during the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 332,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,548,000 after buying an additional 18,243 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 92,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.
East West Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.
East West Bancorp Company Profile
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
Featured Stories
