Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Boosted by Analyst

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for East West Bancorp in a report released on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.86. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $7.17 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of EWBC opened at $66.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 37.4% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 5.8% during the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 332,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,548,000 after buying an additional 18,243 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 92,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.