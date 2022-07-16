Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for United Airlines in a report released on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.03. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Airlines’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Argus cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.56.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $38.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.16. United Airlines has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.19) by ($0.05). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 73.54% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($7.50) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue was up 134.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in United Airlines by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in United Airlines by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 3.2% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 8,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $456,837.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,190 shares in the company, valued at $985,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $456,837.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,190 shares in the company, valued at $985,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $513,652.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,925 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

