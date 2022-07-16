Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Cut by Analyst

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.31. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $14.94 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.93 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.47. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 EPS.

M&T Bank Trading Up 3.7 %

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.51.

NYSE MTB opened at $156.21 on Thursday. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $128.46 and a 12 month high of $186.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.21 and a 200-day moving average of $170.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.6% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 3.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at $956,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.