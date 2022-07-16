Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Decreased by Analyst

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for First Republic Bank in a report issued on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.09. The consensus estimate for First Republic Bank’s current full-year earnings is $8.41 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FRC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.21.

First Republic Bank Trading Up 3.2 %

First Republic Bank stock opened at $155.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $133.37 and a 1 year high of $222.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.26.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Republic Bank

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.