Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Raised by Analyst

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Blackstone in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Blackstone’s current full-year earnings is $5.67 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Blackstone’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BX. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.36.
Blackstone Price Performance
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.
Institutional Trading of Blackstone
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 200,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $12,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,935,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,970,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 376,431 shares valued at $19,168,730. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Blackstone Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.93%.
About Blackstone
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
