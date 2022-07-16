PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Lowered to $84.00 at UBS Group

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $132.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on PVH from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PVH from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, OTR Global downgraded PVH to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.57.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Stock Up 3.4 %

PVH opened at $56.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.08. PVH has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $125.42.

PVH Dividend Announcement

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.08%.

Insider Transactions at PVH

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in PVH by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $12,350,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 24,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.