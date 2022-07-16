PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) PT Lowered to $49.50

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $49.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PHM. Barclays cut shares of PulteGroup from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.63.

Shares of PHM opened at $43.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.95.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,553,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,628 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,982,000 after acquiring an additional 972,310 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 8,278.8% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 874,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,628,000 after acquiring an additional 863,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $49,345,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

