Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $371.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage stock opened at $313.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $292.32 and a 1-year high of $421.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $314.76 and its 200 day moving average is $351.70.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Storage

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,359,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,945,819,000 after acquiring an additional 275,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,463,290,000 after acquiring an additional 456,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Public Storage by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,667,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,553,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,578 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Public Storage by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,041,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,577,461,000 after acquiring an additional 74,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,189,857,000 after acquiring an additional 66,728 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

