Public Mint (MINT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8,839.00

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Public Mint has a market cap of $2.16 million and $8,839.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Public Mint has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00034109 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000047 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008333 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded up 57.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,710,490 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint.

Public Mint Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.