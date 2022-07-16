PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) to Issue Dividend of $0.22

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.2168 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 18th.

PS Business Parks has increased its dividend by an average of 32.3% per year over the last three years. PS Business Parks has a payout ratio of 103.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect PS Business Parks to earn $8.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.2%.

Shares of PS Business Parks stock opened at $187.20 on Friday. PS Business Parks has a twelve month low of $149.58 and a twelve month high of $189.83. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.84 and its 200 day moving average is $174.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 18.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 70.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 4.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

