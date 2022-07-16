PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) to Issue Dividend of $0.22

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.2168 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 18th.
PS Business Parks has increased its dividend by an average of 32.3% per year over the last three years. PS Business Parks has a payout ratio of 103.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect PS Business Parks to earn $8.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.2%.
PS Business Parks Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of PS Business Parks stock opened at $187.20 on Friday. PS Business Parks has a twelve month low of $149.58 and a twelve month high of $189.83. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.84 and its 200 day moving average is $174.79.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.
PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.
