PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Declares Dividend of $0.22

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.2168 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 20th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th.

PS Business Parks has raised its dividend payment by an average of 32.3% annually over the last three years. PS Business Parks has a payout ratio of 103.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect PS Business Parks to earn $8.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.2%.

Shares of PS Business Parks stock opened at $187.20 on Friday. PS Business Parks has a 52-week low of $149.58 and a 52-week high of $189.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 84.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in PS Business Parks by 25.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 50.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks in the first quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

