PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Declares Dividend of $0.22

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.2168 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 20th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th.
PS Business Parks has raised its dividend payment by an average of 32.3% annually over the last three years. PS Business Parks has a payout ratio of 103.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect PS Business Parks to earn $8.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.2%.
PS Business Parks Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of PS Business Parks stock opened at $187.20 on Friday. PS Business Parks has a 52-week low of $149.58 and a 52-week high of $189.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.
PS Business Parks Company Profile
PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PS Business Parks (PSB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.