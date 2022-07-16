Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) Short Interest Up 89.5% in June

Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, an increase of 89.5% from the June 15th total of 17,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 104,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Prospector Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PRSR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,800. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80. Prospector Capital has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prospector Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Prospector Capital by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,525,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 306,975 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P lifted its stake in Prospector Capital by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,514,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after acquiring an additional 131,887 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Prospector Capital by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,143,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after acquiring an additional 391,470 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Prospector Capital by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,084,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 505,160 shares during the period. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Prospector Capital by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Prospector Capital Company Profile

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

