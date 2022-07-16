Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 10,900 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBB stock opened at $123.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.03. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $177.37.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.