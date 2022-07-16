Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 8,850 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy comprises 1.1% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $357,129,000 after buying an additional 927,878 shares in the last quarter. THRC Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,532,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,205,046,000 after purchasing an additional 607,766 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 990.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 505,677 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,537,000 after purchasing an additional 459,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,148,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $231,736,000 after purchasing an additional 283,086 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG stock opened at $109.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.20. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.66 and its 200 day moving average is $131.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FANG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.11.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

