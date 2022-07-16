Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Trade Desk comprises 2.2% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $43.10 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $114.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.58 and a 200-day moving average of $62.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 205.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.18.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTD. StockNews.com began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

In related news, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

