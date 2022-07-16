Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Has $417,000 Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPT. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 806,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,109,000 after acquiring an additional 30,929 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,706,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 21,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $98.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $91.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.73.

Sprout Social Trading Up 2.9 %

SPT stock opened at $56.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.63. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.25 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $333,416.58. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 352,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,548,852.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $943,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,067,523.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $333,416.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 352,407 shares in the company, valued at $20,548,852.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,553 shares of company stock worth $6,678,157 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

