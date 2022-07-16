Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 7,990 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the quarter. Roblox accounts for about 1.6% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Altos Ventures Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,539,770,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,197,000 after buying an additional 6,908,284 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,092,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,724,000 after buying an additional 4,068,653 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 131,594.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,399,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395,391 shares during the period. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 4,162,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,352,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,902.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,902.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roblox Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

NYSE RBLX opened at $39.77 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of -44.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.39.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Stories

