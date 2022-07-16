Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 7,226 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.44 and a 200-day moving average of $44.14. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $41.22 and a 52-week high of $46.13.

