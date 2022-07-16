PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock Price Up 2.3%

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.77 and last traded at $66.77. Approximately 800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 129,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

PriceSmart Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.20 and its 200 day moving average is $75.18.

Insider Activity

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.18). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $790,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 719,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,877,736.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $790,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 719,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,877,736.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $962,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 677,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,420,503.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,839 shares of company stock worth $5,493,318. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PriceSmart

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 421.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 463.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

