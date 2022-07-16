PRCY Coin (PRCY) Trading Down 25.4% Over Last Week

PRCY Coin (PRCY) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One PRCY Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PRCY Coin has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $146,843.00 worth of PRCY Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PRCY Coin has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004794 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00050146 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00022894 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001924 BTC.
PRCY Coin Profile
PRCY Coin’s total supply is 60,734,889 coins and its circulating supply is 8,479,255 coins. PRCY Coin’s official Twitter account is @prcycoin. The Reddit community for PRCY Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PRCYCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
PRCY Coin Coin Trading
