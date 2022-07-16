Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a decrease of 54.7% from the June 15th total of 7,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Powerbridge Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Powerbridge Technologies stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 116,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG owned about 1.27% of Powerbridge Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Powerbridge Technologies Stock Up 28.3 %

Powerbridge Technologies stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,990,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,826,015. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47. Powerbridge Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $2.27.

Powerbridge Technologies Company Profile

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. It offers Powerbridge System Solutions that include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

