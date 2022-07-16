Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) shares rose 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.69 and last traded at $19.67. Approximately 5,294 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 707,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Portillo’s from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Portillo’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Portillo’s Stock Up 3.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portillo’s

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portillo’s

In other news, SVP Nicholas Anthony Scarpino sold 65,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $1,204,655.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at $196,773. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jill Francine Waite sold 44,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $852,127.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,900 shares in the company, valued at $418,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nicholas Anthony Scarpino sold 65,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $1,204,655.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,773. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Portillo’s in the fourth quarter worth about $7,992,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Portillo’s in the fourth quarter worth about $1,180,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Portillo’s in the fourth quarter worth about $1,124,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Portillo’s in the fourth quarter worth about $13,778,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Portillo’s in the fourth quarter worth about $28,523,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Portillo’s Company Profile

Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.

