Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) versus PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Head-To-Head Survey

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) and Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PDC Energy and Portage Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDC Energy 0 0 7 0 3.00 Portage Biotech 0 0 4 0 3.00

PDC Energy presently has a consensus price target of $87.63, suggesting a potential upside of 55.20%. Portage Biotech has a consensus price target of $33.25, suggesting a potential upside of 269.03%. Given Portage Biotech’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Portage Biotech is more favorable than PDC Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

4.6% of Portage Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of PDC Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

PDC Energy has a beta of 2.73, meaning that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portage Biotech has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PDC Energy and Portage Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDC Energy $1.86 billion 2.90 $522.31 million $5.02 11.25 Portage Biotech N/A N/A -$15.83 million N/A N/A

PDC Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Portage Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares PDC Energy and Portage Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDC Energy 26.48% 38.99% 19.13% Portage Biotech N/A -13.23% -11.46%

Summary

PDC Energy beats Portage Biotech on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDC Energy

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it owned interests in approximately 3,500 productive gross wells. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Portage Biotech

(Get Rating)

Portage Biotech Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury. It also focuses on nanolipogel technology for use in immune-oncology; and antibodies against a novel T-cell for use as a monotherapy and combination therapy for solid and haematological malignancies. In addition, the company develops antibodies implicated in the inflammatory tumor and tumor-infiltrating immune cell microenvironments; and FOXO4-P53 modulator and C-RAF inhibitor. Portage Biotech Inc. is based in Tortola, British Virgin Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.