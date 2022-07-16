Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.82

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$18.82 and last traded at C$19.39, with a volume of 9806 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.81.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$47.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Acumen Capital cut their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$42.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$535.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$21.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Pollard Banknote ( TSE:PBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$113.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$119.77 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

