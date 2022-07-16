Polkastarter (POLS) Trading Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

Polkastarter (POLS) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last seven days, Polkastarter has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Polkastarter has a total market capitalization of $52.26 million and $4.99 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkastarter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00002546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polkastarter Coin Profile

Polkastarter (CRYPTO:POLS) is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,721,432 coins. Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polkastarter’s official website is www.polkastarter.com/token.

Polkastarter Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkastarter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkastarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

