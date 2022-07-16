PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Short Interest Update

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,900 shares, a drop of 66.6% from the June 15th total of 403,600 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PolarityTE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PolarityTE by 554.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 92,062 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 27.3% in the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 953,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 89,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

PolarityTE Trading Down 6.4 %

PTE stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.47. 31,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,204. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.31. PolarityTE has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $21.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PolarityTE ( NASDAQ:PTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 132.71% and a negative net margin of 304.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.00) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PolarityTE will post -9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut PolarityTE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

Featured Articles

