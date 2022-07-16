Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Shares of POLA stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Polar Power has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%.
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
