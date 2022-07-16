Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Price Performance

Shares of POLA stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Polar Power has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.

Get Polar Power alerts:

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 3.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polar Power

About Polar Power

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seaview Investment Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polar Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 16.0% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 72,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.