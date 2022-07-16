Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,960,000 shares, an increase of 74.5% from the June 15th total of 6,280,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,970,000. Capricorn Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,769,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth $35,414,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter worth $23,671,000. Finally, Data Collective II GP LLC bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth $22,877,000. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.63. 2,317,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,774,911. Planet Labs PBC has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.31.

Several research analysts recently commented on PL shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Labs PBC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

