Piper Sandler Trims Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Target Price to $45.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Summit Insights reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Varonis Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.08.

VRNS stock opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.61. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $73.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $96.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 31.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,797,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,797,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Avrohom J. Kess purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $71,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,859.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,407 shares of company stock valued at $391,774 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,550,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,082 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 616.3% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,304,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,574 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 27.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,523,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,068,000 after purchasing an additional 987,362 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 2,756.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 640,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,230,000 after purchasing an additional 617,761 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,722,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,023,000 after purchasing an additional 457,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

