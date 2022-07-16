Piper Sandler Cuts Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $34.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.71.

Confluent Stock Performance

CFLT opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.20. Confluent has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $94.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 94.12% and a negative return on equity of 42.75%. The business’s revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 4,797 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $87,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 82,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.53 per share, for a total transaction of $3,103,092.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,929,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,537,249.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 4,797 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $87,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 265,036 shares of company stock valued at $7,724,105 and have sold 26,547 shares valued at $485,245. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

