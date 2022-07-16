Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,130 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $343.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PXD opened at $208.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.56. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.69 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $7.38 per share. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.16%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total transaction of $686,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,595,917.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total transaction of $686,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,595,917.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

