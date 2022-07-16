Pineapple Power (LON:PNPL) Trading Down 2.9%

Pineapple Power Co. plc (LON:PNPL – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.05 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.25 ($0.05). 279,685 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 272,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.38 ($0.05).

Pineapple Power Stock Down 2.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.62. The firm has a market cap of £2.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86.

Pineapple Power Company Profile

Pineapple Power Corporation plc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire a business or asset in the clean and renewable energy sectors. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

