Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) Short Interest Update

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 74.4% from the June 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Pine Technology Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTOC. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pine Technology Acquisition by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 78,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Pine Technology Acquisition by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,016,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pine Technology Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of PTOC stock remained flat at $9.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80. Pine Technology Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.92.

About Pine Technology Acquisition

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the insurance-related technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

