Pillar (PLR) Market Cap Reaches $865,350.26

Pillar (PLR) traded down 21.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Pillar has a market cap of $865,350.26 and approximately $32,496.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pillar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Pillar has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pillar Profile

Pillar (CRYPTO:PLR) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject.

Buying and Selling Pillar

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

