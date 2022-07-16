Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) & Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK) Critical Review

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) and Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Piedmont Lithium and Zentek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piedmont Lithium N/A N/A N/A Zentek N/A -65.22% -61.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Piedmont Lithium and Zentek, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piedmont Lithium 0 0 7 0 3.00 Zentek 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Piedmont Lithium presently has a consensus target price of $94.17, suggesting a potential upside of 182.02%. Zentek has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 53.51%. Given Piedmont Lithium’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Piedmont Lithium is more favorable than Zentek.

Piedmont Lithium has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zentek has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Piedmont Lithium and Zentek’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piedmont Lithium N/A N/A -$19.99 million N/A N/A Zentek $280,000.00 809.07 -$30.87 million ($0.11) -20.73

Piedmont Lithium has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zentek.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.0% of Piedmont Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Piedmont Lithium shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Piedmont Lithium beats Zentek on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina. Piedmont Lithium Inc. is headquartered in Belmont, North Carolina.

About Zentek

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating; and surgical masks, HVAC filters, and personal protective equipment. It is also developing synthesize graphene, graphene oxide, and graphene quantum dots for applications of graphene. The company was formerly known as ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. and changed its name to Zentek Ltd. in October 2021. Zentek Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Thunder Bay, Canada.

