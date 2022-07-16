Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Down to $23.87

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.87, but opened at $22.58. Pharvaris shares last traded at $22.58, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHVS shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Pharvaris in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Pharvaris from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pharvaris to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Pharvaris Trading Down 1.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharvaris

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). Equities analysts forecast that Pharvaris will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHVS. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pharvaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,908,000. Novo Holdings A S increased its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 516,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 97,378 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 23.6% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 302,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 57,694 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 1.0% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,480,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,382,000 after purchasing an additional 24,783 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 1,054.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Featured Stories

