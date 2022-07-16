Phantasma Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.83 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Phantasma has a total market cap of $23.83 million and approximately $252,770.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001076 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 106,389,230 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

