Phala.Network Market Cap Reaches $96.00 Million (PHA)

Phala.Network (PHA) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Phala.Network has a total market cap of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phala.Network coin can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Phala.Network

Phala.Network is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network. Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork. The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network.

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

