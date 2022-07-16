Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Short Interest Update

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Petro Matad Price Performance
OTCMKTS PRTDF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. 25,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,971. Petro Matad has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05.
Petro Matad Company Profile
