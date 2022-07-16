Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL) to Issue GBX 140 Dividend

Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 140 ($1.67) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Personal Assets Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PNL opened at £484 ($575.64) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of £484.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of £491.52. The company has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 1,578.09. Personal Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of £470.50 ($559.59) and a fifty-two week high of £511.66 ($608.54).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Iain Ferguson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of £483.15 ($574.63) per share, with a total value of £241,575 ($287,315.65).

Personal Assets Trust Company Profile

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

