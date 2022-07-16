Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Short Interest Update

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 318,400 shares, a drop of 75.7% from the June 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 277,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of PPTA stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.89. The stock had a trading volume of 55,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,902. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76. Perpetua Resources has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $6.95.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perpetua Resources will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Perpetua Resources news, CFO Jessica Marie Largent bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,333 shares in the company, valued at $84,932.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Chris J. Robison acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jessica Marie Largent acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,932.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $74,140 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,360,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after buying an additional 27,293 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,725,000. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in Perpetua Resources by 69.0% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 355,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Perpetua Resources by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 41,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Perpetua Resources by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 32,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

