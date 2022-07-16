Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, a growth of 139.0% from the June 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Perimeter Solutions news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu bought 1,600,000 shares of Perimeter Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $13,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,840,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perimeter Solutions

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $272,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Perimeter Solutions Trading Up 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Perimeter Solutions in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Perimeter Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of PRM stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 394,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Perimeter Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $15.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.76 million during the quarter.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

