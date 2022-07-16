PERI Finance (PERI) Hits One Day Volume of $562,676.00

PERI Finance (PERI) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. In the last seven days, PERI Finance has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. PERI Finance has a total market cap of $855,710.07 and approximately $562,676.00 worth of PERI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PERI Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000484 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004829 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00055304 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00024345 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001877 BTC.
PERI Finance Coin Profile
PERI Finance’s total supply is 13,615,440 coins and its circulating supply is 8,540,090 coins. The Reddit community for PERI Finance is https://reddit.com/r/PERI_Finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PERI Finance’s official Twitter account is @PERIfinance.
PERI Finance Coin Trading
