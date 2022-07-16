Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.87 and last traded at $1.87. Approximately 14,420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 23,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

Peraso Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $40.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31.

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Peraso had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 92.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Peraso

Peraso Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Peraso stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Peraso Inc. ( NASDAQ:PRSO Get Rating ) by 60.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,065 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Peraso worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peraso Inc operates as a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. It focuses on development of millimeter wavelength (mmWave) for the 60 gigahertz, spectrum, and for 5G cellular networks. The company's products include mmWave ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave modules.

