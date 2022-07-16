Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.87 and last traded at $1.87. Approximately 14,420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 23,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.
Peraso Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $40.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31.
Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Peraso had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 92.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Peraso
Peraso Company Profile
Peraso Inc operates as a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. It focuses on development of millimeter wavelength (mmWave) for the 60 gigahertz, spectrum, and for 5G cellular networks. The company's products include mmWave ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave modules.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Peraso (PRSO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Peraso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peraso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.