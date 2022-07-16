PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Increased by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. ACT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 29,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.12. 4,656,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,517,613. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.48 and a 1-year high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

