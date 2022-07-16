Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $272.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Penumbra from $280.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Penumbra from $321.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $264.43.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Stock Performance

PEN stock opened at $122.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.46. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $114.86 and a 1-year high of $293.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -720.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.39 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penumbra will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $30,662.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,121.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 47,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,634 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.