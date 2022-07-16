Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 280.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of PNR opened at $46.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.79 and its 200-day moving average is $54.94. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $43.60 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PNR shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Pentair from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

