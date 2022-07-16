PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Morgan Stanley

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PBF. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.09.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 2.21.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.61) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $27,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,270,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,778,239.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $27,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,270,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,778,239.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO C Erik Young sold 60,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $1,826,968.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,857.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,683,987 shares of company stock valued at $147,334,916 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Strs Ohio boosted its position in PBF Energy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,382,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $6,932,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

